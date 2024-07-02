A Third Generation Firework Shop is Getting Ready for the Fourth of July Season.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Tammy Schmidt, the manager of Collins Fireworks, says it’s not just the product they sell that keeps the business going.

“Anytime we hear patriotic music, my whole family it’s just so dear to our heart. That’s all I can say. It’s very emotional. We take it serious, we want safety, we want to be here for years to come if we can,” she said.

Her mom and dad first owned the shop. Now, she is the manager and she has also introduced her daughter into the business.

Gavin Boattright works for the Schmidts.

He says his job is really about keeping the Fourth of July spirit.

“Fourth of July is one of the greatest holidays in America, I love it. It’s, just fireworks remind me of my childhood and gives me something to look forward to every year.”

If you do plan to buy some fireworks, remember, sparklers are fine to light in El Paso County. But fireworks are illegal in the City of Colorado Springs.

To learn more about the local shop, watch the story above.

___