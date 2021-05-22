At least 9 tornadoes touch down in Colorado Saturday with more severe weather expected Sunday

DENVER — It was an active weather day Saturday as severe storms moved rapidly north across the plains, prompting the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings in parts of eastern Colorado.

The National Weather Service confirmed that at least nine tornadoes touched down in eastern Colorado Saturday. There were no reports of damages or injuries.

More severe weather is expected Sunday in the northeast area of the state. The NWS issued a tornado watch for parts of metro Denver, northeast Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming until 8 p.m. A few tornadoes are possible and scattered hail up to apple size are likely in the affected areas.

Here are the locations of Saturday's tornadoes, according to the NWS.

1:30 p.m. | tornado touched down 5 miles from Adena School

1:47 p.m. | tornado touched down 6 miles southeast of Brush

2:03 p.m. | tornado touched down 1 mile south of Midway

2:08 p.m. | Tornado touched down 2 miles south of Bennett

2:45 p.m. | Tornado touched down 6 miles southeast of Reiradon Hill

3:56 p.m. | Tornado touched down 1 mile north west of Forder

4:00 p.m. | Tornado touched down 4 miles north of Forder

4:05 p.m. | Tornado touched down 4 miles north of Forder

4:30 p.m. | Tornado touched down 10 miles north of Punkin Center

The area was under a tornado watch, with several tornado warnings issued throughout the day Saturday.

Photos of funnel clouds and tornadoes were captured near Bennett and Strasburg. Desirea Varra captured a small rope tornado forming in the area. There were no reports of damages or injuries.

Severe weather also caused several flights into DIA to be diverted or delayed Saturday. It's not known how many flights are affected.

"We are seeing departure delays between 30-45 minutes and we are still in a ground stop for arrivals, which is why we are seeing diverts. We encourage passengers to check with their airline for current flight status as delays are expected throughout the afternoon," said Mindy Crane Saturday, a spokeswoman for DIA.

Around 5 p.m., DIA reported arrival delays of around 90 minutes and departure delays up to 1 hour 45 minutes. Delays are expected to continue throughout the evening.