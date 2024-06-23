LOVELAND, Colo. — Seven paddleboarders were rescued from Boyd Lake in Loveland after high winds blew in on Friday night, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority (LFRA).

First responders said they initially received a call that one paddleboarder was in distress, but when crews arrived, they realized that multiple people were in trouble in the water.

LFRA Battalion Chief Robert Carmosino said a few paddleboarders had cell phones and could call for help.

Rescuers located and rescued seven people from various locations south of the swim beach. They were in the water after capsizing their paddle boards or unable to make it back to the shore on their boards.

"Rangers had a boat that went out on the lake that actually got one or two of them off there. There was a private boat that was already out there that was able to get one of them. A couple of them were able to come to the shore on their own, and then we were able to get the rest of them," he said.

Carmosino said it's an important reminder to monitor weather conditions before heading out to the water.

"Colorado weather changes on a daily basis. Right now, we're OK, but we get lightning storms or rain and stuff that come in. So when those rain storms come in, we get the heavy gusts of winds that come, so prepare for that. Be ready." he said.

Medics evaluated the seven paddleboarders as they were brought to the marina by rescue boats. Everyone that was reported missing was located and is now safe.

7 paddleboarders rescued from lake in Loveland due to high winds





'Corrupt officials,' claimed within Pueblo city council, ethical complaints filed Former Pueblo City council member, Chris Nicoll, filed two ethical complaints against current members Friday. Nicoll accuses Dennis Flores and Regina Maestri was unjust during the 'at-large seat selection process.' Pueblo city councilmembers under fire due to ethics complaints