3-time U.S. Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dead at 32

Tori Bowie, an American sprinter who won three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, has died at the age of 32, her management agency announced Wednesday.

Icon Management did not state what caused her death.

The Associated Press reported that the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was asked to visit a home for a wellness check Tuesday for a “woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” The AP added that deputies found Bowie dead in the home and did not suspect foul play.

Bowie was on the American team that won gold in 2016 in the 4x100-meter relay. She also earned a silver medal in the 100-meter and a bronze in the 200-meter.

She also earned two gold medals at the 2017 World Championships in London.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright,” Icon Management said in a statement. “We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family, friends and everyone that loved her.”

She last competed professionally in 2019 at the World Championships. She finished 22nd in the 100-meter and fourth in the long jump.

Prior to turning pro, she was an NCAA champion with the University of Southern Mississippi in both the indoor and outdoor long jump in 2011. Bowie was a first-team NCAA all-American in the long jump in 2011 and on the second team in the long jump and triple jump in 2022.

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie,” the USATF, track and field’s domestic organizing body, said in a statement. “Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

