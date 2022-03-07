20-year-old man sentenced to prison for damages caused during 2020 Aurora protest

AURORA, Colo. — A 20-year-old man arrested for his involvement in the damage to the Aurora Municipal Courthouse during 2020 protests in response to the killing of George Floyd and Elijah McClain has been sentenced to prison time.

Jordan White, 20, was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay more than $74,450 in restitution to the City of Aurora for the damages caused from the protest, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Initially, hundreds of protesters showed up to the Aurora Municipal Center Complex on July 25, 2020 and then marched in the area, shutting down traffic on several roadways, including I-225 where a Jeep driver could be seen accelerating through the crowd. According to police, the Jeep had been surrounded by protesters yelling and striking the vehicle, and a protester allegedly fired at the Jeep, missing the vehicle but hitting two protesters. The Jeep driver was ultimately never charged .

Once protesters returned to the Aurora Municipal Center Complex, the situation escalated to people covering surveillance cameras, tearing down a fence and launching fireworks, according to the DA's office.

White was identified in surveillance video from the protest smashing windows, directing other rioters and throwing lighted fireworks through broken windows into the building, the DA’s office said.

Damage from the protesters exceeded more than $74,000.

White was originally charged with first-degree arson, inciting a riot, criminal mischief, engaging in a riot and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions. He took a plea agreement, pleading guilty to inciting a riot and fourth-degree arson.