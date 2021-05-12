2 planes collide mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park; no reported injuries

DENVER – There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park, leading one of them to crash in a field and another to land safely at a nearby airport, officials said Wednesday.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy John Bartmann said the crash involved a single-engine Cirrus XR 22 carrying two people and a cargo metroliner jet carrying just the pilot.

It is unclear which plane caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration is also at the scene of the crash and will handle the investigation along with the NTSB, a spokesperson said.

Bartmann said the metroliner jet landed at the Centennial Airport without issues or injuries to the pilot. The metroliner jet is a Swearingen SA226-TC Metro III, according to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer.

The Cirrus plane deployed a parachute and crashed in a field in Cherry Creek State Park. The two occupants walked away from the crash without injuries, Bartmann said. Debris from the crash was spread across Belleview Ave. into the park. He said the plane was "significantly damaged."

The sheriff's office is using drones to look for debris in the area of the crash site and is asking people not to touch any plane components they find, but to instead call the sheriff's office at 303-795-4711.

Bartmann said the scene would likely be active for several hours while the investigation continues.

Crew respond to a plane crash just slither of Cherry Creek Reservoir. #denver7 pic.twitter.com/KayvDCJxHF — Drew Smith (@drewsmithvideo) May 12, 2021

This is a developing news story and will be updated.