Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A teacher who followed her students to a new school is being celebrated for her dedication to helping them succeed.

Katie Severson, a special education teacher in the Autism Program at Sierra High School, was surprised with the news that she was selected as the Teachers First Teacher of the Month, recognized by KOAA and Urban Egg.

Severson was working at another school in the district when she decided to move to Sierra to continue working with her students. Sierra High Principal Connor Beaudoin said she wanted to see through the work she had put into building the skills students need to be successful.

"Her joining us from a school in-district just shows her commitment to our kids," Beaudoin said.

Her students said she makes a difference every day.

"She cares for us all, and she is one of my favorite teachers. Ever," a student said.

"She helps a lot, and she's respectful. She's kind," another student said.

In her classroom, Severson focuses on preparing students for life after graduation, with real-world experiences such as interviewing and cooking.

"We just want to get the kids ready to graduate and be out in the world," Severson said. "That's what brings me joy. I love being here at Sierra. I just love all my students. And if my kids were in my classroom, I would want their teacher to just go above and beyond for them, too."

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If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD



One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION



Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

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