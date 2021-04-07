Debra Monroe is April's Teachers First award winner

NEWS5 IS PLEASED TO CONGRATULATE OUR APRIL TEACHERS FIRST AWARD-WINNER, Debra Monroe. — News5 is pleased to congratulate our April Teachers First award-winner, Debra Monroe.

Monroe is an eighth-grade teacher at Carmel Middle School in Colorado Springs.

Her colleagues say she excels at classroom management and instruction, and rise above as a mentor and leader.

They also said she consistently holds her students and peers accountable and to high standards

