Debra Monroe is April's Teachers First award winner

Monroe is an eighth-grade teacher at Carmel Middle School in Colorado Springs.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 07, 2021
Monroe is an eighth-grade teacher at Carmel Middle School in Colorado Springs.

Her colleagues say she excels at classroom management and instruction, and rise above as a mentor and leader.

They also said she consistently holds her students and peers accountable and to high standards

