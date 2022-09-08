Congratulations to Charlotte Allan our Septembers Teachers First Award Winner

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Here at News5, we recognize one teacher every month that goes above and beyond in their classroom.

The News5's Teachers First Award recognizes one teacher every month that is not only a shining example of a teacher in the classroom but a role model outside the classroom as well.

We are pleased to recognize Charlotte Allan, as News5's Teachers First Award recipient for September.

Ms.Allan is a 2nd-grade teacher at Otero Elementary in southern Colorado Springs. Ms. Allan has really been able to take a unique approach to education allowing her classroom to set itself apart. When asked what she was doing in the classroom, it had to do with really allowing the children to track their progression to build self-efficacy.

"We just really focused on growth, like their personal growth. Having them be able to track it and take ownership of it. And the kids be able to tell me to look how much I grew and show me that. Being able to reward that and just seeing how their hard work and persistence paid off." said, Ms.Allan

Kids love to be in her class because of her unique ways to teach lessons and keep kids excited about learning.

One student from Ms.Allan's class says, "She had me just so hyped for new things."

Congratulation Charlotte on being named News5's Teachers First Award for September, and if you know a teacher in the community you would like to nominate there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD



One teacher a month, September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE



To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION

Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

