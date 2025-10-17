Special education teacher creates 'lifeline' for students with autism

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

A Lewis-Palmer School District teacher is being recognized for her exceptional work with special needs students, earning praise from parents who call her services a "lifeline" for their children.

Jen Gardner provides homebound educational services for students with special needs in District 38 – Monument School District. She was nominated for KOAA's Teachers First program by Jenny Gallegos, whose son has autism, vocal stimming, and sensory processing needs.

"Jen doesn't just show up—she tunes in," Gallegos said. "She has a sixth sense for when my son needs a sensory break, a silly moment, or a shift in pace."

Gardner works with students in various settings, from kitchen tables to backyards, adapting her teaching environment to meet each child's sensory and emotional needs. Her approach combines academic instruction with movement, music, and flexibility.

"She creates a space where he feels safe and celebrated—not just accommodated," Gallegos said. "Her ability to redirect is practically ninja-level, always delivered with kindness and never shame."

The nomination highlights Gardner's ability to work with students who experience vocal stimming and focus challenges. When students lose concentration, Gardner responds with patience rather than frustration, seamlessly incorporating sensory breaks and humor into lessons.

"She doesn't just teach lessons—she builds trust," Gallegos said. "She creates a learning environment that is both structured and flexible, where my son feels safe, accepted, and empowered to engage."

Gardner's impact extends beyond academic instruction. Parents report that her work helps students develop confidence and self-esteem while learning to feel capable and valued.

"Through her work, my son is gaining more than academic knowledge; he is learning how to feel capable, seen, and valued," Gallegos said. "That foundation will serve him far beyond any single lesson—it's helping him become a more connected, confident member of the community."

