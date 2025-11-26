Queen Palmer Elementary teacher wins Teachers First award

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Bonnie Martinez, a first-grade teacher at Queen Palmer Elementary, has been selected as this month's Teachers First award recipient, sponsored by Urban Egg and Salsa Brava.

Martinez was nominated by parent Kellie Cruz, whose daughter was in Martinez's class last year. The nomination highlighted Martinez's exceptional dedication to helping students develop both academic skills and a genuine love for learning.

"She taught our whole class to read, write, restate, and more," one of Martinez's students said. "She's really kind and nice."

Principal Christina Butcher praised Martinez's impact on the school community.

"Being principal, I firsthand get to see all the amazing impact that she makes on every student's life here at Queen Palmer," Butcher said. "She exemplifies what a true master teacher looks and sounds like because she helps kids foster a level of learning. She represents and embodies all about what a true teacher should look and sound like."

Martinez, who has been teaching for more than 20 years, said her passion for education began in childhood.

"I've wanted to teach since I was little," Martinez said. "I used to put all my stuffed animals in front of the bed like in a little semicircle and pretend to read to them and pretend I was their teacher. I went into education just to make a difference."

She described the rewarding moments that make teaching worthwhile.

"It's challenging. It's rewarding and you can see it in their faces when they're like, I got it. I can do it you're like, yes, you did it all on your own," Martinez said.

Butcher emphasized Martinez's leadership qualities beyond the classroom.

"She is a team player. She's a leader and driver at Queen Palmer and our community," Butcher said.

As the Teachers First winner, Martinez receives a $100 gift card for Urban Egg or Salsa Brava and $500 for classroom supplies.

Teachers can be nominated for the monthly award by scanning the QR code available on KOAA's website.

If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD

One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION

Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

