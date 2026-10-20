Pine Creek biomedical teacher Dr. Rebecca Keith Davie named KOAA, Urban Egg Teacher of the Month

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A Pine Creek biomedical science teacher is being celebrated for inspiring students to pursue their passions in medicine and research.

Dr. Rebecca Keith Davie was named the winner of the month through the Teachers First program, recognized by KOAA and Urban Egg.

As the biomedical science instructor, Keith Davie teaches all years of the Project Lead the Way biomedical science program. By the time students complete the program, they have finished an independent study.

Students in the program have gone on to earn internships, work up at Anschutz to create research projects, and partner with athletic teams and programs at Pine Creek.

"She's focused on student learning, and it really shows students that there's more to medicine than being a doctor," Pine Creek High School Principal Korina Bierman said.

For some students, the program has helped shape their future goals.

"Cardiothoracic surgery has always been so special to me because my family has heart issues," a student said. "[It] really helped me find my passion."

Keith Davie credits her own upbringing for her commitment to teaching.

"I was very grateful to grow up in a household of teachers who believed in the importance of investing in our future," Keith Davie said. "I want kids to know that someday they're going to be someone's hope. They're going to be the reason why someone can hold their grandchildren for longer, and if they want to be in the medical field, I tell them that's something that you have to hold tight your whole career."

"It always goes back to hope in people," Keith Davie said.

For her students and colleagues, the recognition is well-deserved.

"Dr. Davie truly deserves the world. She is just this kind, extraordinary person who can influence you to do anything you want to do," a student said.

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If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD

One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION

Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

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