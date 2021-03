COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is pleased to congratulate our February Teachers First award-winner, Melanie McAuley.

Mcauley is a teacher at Otero Elementary School in Colorado Springs.

Her students say she is an "awesome and amazing teacher" and teaches them to be kind.

"It is hard and it takes a lot of effort, but it's totally worth it," McAuley said.

