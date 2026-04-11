March 'Teachers First' Winner: Mountain Vista Community School's Brett Hildebrandt

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Each month, KOAA News5, Salsa Brava, and Urban Egg team up to recognize an educator in our communities who goes above and beyond for their students.

We present to them, for their efforts, a $500 check that can be used in their classrooms!

March's Teachers First award winner is Mr. Brett Hildebrandt at Mountain Vista Community School!

He is a Middle School Communication, Social Development, and Special Education Teacher

Dr. Nicole Paxton, the Principal at Mountain Vista Community School, says Mr. Hildebrandt mentors a number of their special education teachers, and he does a great job with social skills, life skills, and building students through their social and emotional capacity.

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If you know a teacher in the community whom you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD



One teacher a month, from September through May, will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE



To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS



Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVDs, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:



The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE.

Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION



Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell us what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific about how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.



Email nominations and letters of recommendation to teachersfirst@koaa.com.

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

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