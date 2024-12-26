December Teachers First Winner: Fountain Middle School's Mrs. Aubrey Huey

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Each month KOAA News5, Salsa Brava, and Urban Egg team up to recognize an educator in our communities who goes above and beyond for their students. We present to them, for their efforts, a $500 check that can be used in their classrooms!

December's Teachers First award winner goes to a lady who has been teaching for over two decades at Fountain Middle School and has a total of 24 years of teaching experience, Mrs. Aubrey Huey. Mrs. Huey is the Fountain Middle School and is the current Choir Director.

"She really cares about her students, and she really shows that with the way that she teaches us. Truly inspires me to be a choir teacher, because she's really great at what she does. He's always able to put her best foot forward, and that's really inspiring," said one of Mrs. Huey's students.

If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD

One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION

Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

