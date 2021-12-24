Congratulations to Lora Tannehill, our December Teachers First Award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here on News5 we want to give a special shout-out to southern Colorado teachers who make a difference in and out of the classroom with our Teachers First award.

For December we'd like to introduce you to Lora Tannehill, a teacher who goes above and beyond for her students during the holiday season and beyond. This Christmas season you could catch her as Cindy Lou Who.

Tannehill teaches at Foothills Elementary in Academy School District 20.

Kids love being in her class, and she's a 'local celebrity' at Foothills Elementary.

Tannehill says teachers are called on "to do a lot," but she wants to "show them all of the different ways they can learn."

