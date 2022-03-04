Congratulations to John Frederick, our March Teachers First Award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Once a month, News5 takes the time to recognize a local teacher who is making a difference in and out of the classroom.

This month's winner of the Teachers First award is John Frederick.

Frederick is a teacher at Pine Creek High School in Academy School District 20.

"I'm honored, thank you," said Frederick.

Head over to our Teachers First webpage to nominate an exceptional educator.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.