Watch
CommunityTeachers First

Actions

Congratulations to John Frederick, our March Teachers First Award winner

Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 16:14:59-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Once a month, News5 takes the time to recognize a local teacher who is making a difference in and out of the classroom.

This month's winner of the Teachers First award is John Frederick.

Frederick is a teacher at Pine Creek High School in Academy School District 20.

"I'm honored, thank you," said Frederick.

Head over to our Teachers First webpage to nominate an exceptional educator.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominees must be currently teaching in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private school (K-12).

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com
or
Regular mail:
Teachers First
c/o News5
5520 Tech Center Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80919