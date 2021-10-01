Congratulations to Flora Roten, our September Teachers First award winner

COLORADO SPRINGS — Here on News5 we want to give a special shout-out to southern Colorado teachers who make a difference in and out of the classroom with our Teachers First award.

For September, we like to introduce you to Flora Roten with Rogers Elementary in Colorado Springs School District 11.

When presented with the award, her colleagues said, "She's a bright light in our school and our teaching profession and she is so deserving of this award and we're proud to have her."

Students told us she's always willing to dig into a topic when they're having a hard time understanding topics.

"I feed off the kids they're just amazing and when they have that 'ah-ha moment' and you get to be there for that or when they say 'this is so hard' and 'then oh I can't believe this was so hard'. Just, being a part of their lives," explains Flora.

