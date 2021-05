COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is pleased to congratulate our Teachers First award-winner for the month of May, Celeste Rivera.

Rivera is a special education teacher in Harrison District 2.

Her colleagues say she builds a strong report with all of her students and everything she does goes back to what is in their best interest.

"I truly appreciate it. I'm so grateful to be a part of Harrison School District 2," Rivera said.

