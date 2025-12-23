Air Academy teacher receives surprise $500 award for inspiring students through community engagement

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the Urban Egg and Salsa Brava and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

As the year comes to a close and schools are out for the holidays, one exceptional teacher from Air Academy High School is being recognized for her outstanding impact on students' lives.

Jody Montoya, a Special Education Resource Teacher and Student Council advisor at Air Academy High School, received the Teachers First award, which includes $500 for classroom supplies. The award, sponsored by Urban Egg and Salsa Brava, recognizes teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

Montoya was nominated by volunteer mom Courtenay Whitelaw, who praised the educator's ability to challenge students to engage with their community and the world around them.

"I have personally witnessed how Mrs. Montoya takes time with each student and embraces their individual learning styles," Whitelaw said.

Montoya provides students with opportunities to create meaningful projects that benefit both themselves and the school community. She helped facilitate a day at the State Capitol for students interested in gaining a better understanding of civics, encouraging real-world, hands-on experiences not typically offered to high school students.

The teacher has also found creative ways to inspire students to give back to others, including raising money for the Riley Whitelaw Memorial Fund. She helped students organize the Riley Whitelaw Music Festival, an event that supports the nonprofit while highlighting musical talents within the school community.

"She equips students with the tools to work on projects that benefit both the individual and the broader community," Whitelaw said.

Montoya has brought community members into her classroom and facilitated school-wide presentations promoting safe driving through the Drive Smart Teen program. She even inspired students to start a voter registration campaign at the school for eligible students.

"She has a calm and welcoming demeanor and empowers students to engage their strengths even when they lack confidence," Whitelaw said.

Students genuinely enjoy spending time with Montoya in the classroom and at special school events. Her steady presence and commitment to showing up for student-led events helps foster growth throughout the school year.

"She models what kind, effective leadership looks like, fostering a safe space where students feel comfortable being themselves," Whitelaw said.

The educator helps students discover their passions and integrate them into meaningful school projects, supporting healthy emotional growth and development. She understands the role philanthropy plays in a teen's social and emotional development as they transition from adolescence to adulthood.

_____

If you know a teacher in the community, you would like to nominate, there is a link to do so below.

Teacher’s First Award Qualifications

AWARD

One teacher a month, from September through May will be chosen to receive the award.

Teachers First recipients will receive $500 for classroom supplies for the following year.

They will receive a $100 gift card that may be used at any Salsa Brava or Urban Egg location.

PURPOSE

To recognize and honor teachers who exemplify excellence in teaching.

To encourage and inspire others.

To raise the importance of the teaching profession.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must currently teach in a Southern Colorado accredited public or private K-12 school.

NOMINATION PROCESS AND RESTRICTIONS

Nominations will be accepted all year. Applications received in the summer months will be considered the following semester. Please do not submit additional support materials (photos, DVD’s, audio cassettes)

Nominations must include:

The Nomination Form

Letter of Nomination

CLICK HERE to submit your nomination online. Nominations can also be submitted by mail - DOWNLOAD THE FORM HERE. Nomination materials will not be returned. Only complete nominations will be considered. The winner will be featured on News5. (Winner, nominee, and school agree to be featured on News5.)

GUIDELINES FOR WRITING A LETTER OF RECOMMENDATION

Describe specific examples of how this teacher cares.

Describe how this teacher provides a positive, stimulating classroom.

Explain how this teacher makes a connection with his/her students.

Tell what this teacher does that is above and beyond normal duties.

Be specific on how the teacher helps develop successful members of the community.

Email nomination and letters of recommendation to - teachersfirst@koaa.com

Use this address for regular mail: Teachers First c/o News5, 2200 7th Ave., Pueblo, Co 81003

____

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

