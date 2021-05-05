Warmer and brighter with isolated afternoon thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

The weather is looking pretty awesome for most of us today with a lot more sunshine and only a small and localized chance for rain in our viewing area!

Sunny skies will develop in the morning but cloud cover will build back in the afternoon. If we do see any rain or thunderstorms today, they'll be in far eastern El Paso County, but more likely Lincoln and down into northern Crowley and Kiowa counties.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 37. Mild and breezy with dry skies likely across most of the city. If any showers or storms develop they would be northeast of town farther out in El Paso County.

PUEBLO: High: 70; Low: 38. Warm and breezy with dry skies today.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 41. Dry today with brighter skies and mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 55; Low: 32. Chilly but dry today with increased daytime clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cool and breezy with isolated storms possible in the afternoon, although that chance is better east of the area.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm and breezy at times today with a few showers and storms in northern Kiowa and Crowley counties this afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Windy and dry today with increased afternoon cloud cover.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Chilly and cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the Front Range and more rain up to and west of Denver.

Extended Outlook:

The weather looks pretty close to perfect tomorrow with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine. We'll see rain chances increase over the weekend with rain and snow back in the forecast by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

