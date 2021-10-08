Warm and cloudy today with strong winds and high fire danger Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast will be pretty nice today with cloudy skies and warmer than normal temperatures. The winds will be gusty in the afternoon, but nowhere near as strong as what we're expecting on Saturday.

Rain is expected over the mountains and up around the north side of Denver late today, but only a few sprinkles or virga are to be expected in the Pikes Peak Region.

Tomorrow, fire danger will be very high with relative humidity in the teens and wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph across the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy and breezy today with mostly dry skies. We do have a small chance for a sprinkle or virga at the end of the day.

PUEBLO: High: 85; Low: 50. Partly sunny and breezy with very warm daytime temperatures and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 53. Mostly cloudy with a small chance for a sprinkle or virga north of town along Highway 115. Most of the area will stay dry.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 43. Cloudy and cool today with a small chance for a sprinkle or virga at the end of the day.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and mostly cloudy with a small chance for a sprinkle or virga at the end of the day.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and gusty at times with dry skies and hot daytime temperatures when you look farther east into the plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mostly cloudy and gusty today with dry skies and warm temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 40s. Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms over the central mountains and Continental Divide. An isolated shower or two could fall over the mountains in northern Fremont County and along the Rampart Range.

Extended Outlook:

Tomorrow will be a weather alert day for strong winds and low humidity. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect through the afternoon.

Sunday looks much cooler but dry with any rain forecast along the southern mountains and valleys, as well as the Raton Mesa. Colorado Springs and Pueblo should stay dry Sunday.

Next week, we're still expecting strong winds, rain, and snow from Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Most of the moisture will stay in the mountains or north of the Palmer Divide, but we could still see showers in Colorado Springs, Canon City, and Pueblo overnight with light snow down near the Palmer Divide.

