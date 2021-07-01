Strong storms today with flooding and some hail as our main threats

Today’s Forecast:

Scattered showers from overnight will drift east and dry out this morning, but more rain is on the way this afternoon.

Storms today could be strong to severe with flooding and hail as our main storm threats. Flooding threats are highest today in the mountains, on the burn scars, and in the I-25 corridor. Slow moving storms will dump a lot of rain as they move across the plains this afternoon and evening.

Hail is a small threat today due to the lack of wind shear in the atmosphere and cool, cloudy morning conditions. If we do see hail, quarter to ping pong ball sized stones would be possible in short bursts. Storms would diminish to light rain or drizzle after midnight tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 56. Muggy and warm today with storms moving out of the mountains and off the Palmer Divide in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms should be strong today with heavy rain, lightning, flooding, and even hail. The hail threat is going to be low, but with our elevation, it is still possible anytime from 2 to 6 pm in particular.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 60. Warm and muggy today with strong to severe storms from the afternoon through the evening hours. Modeling is pointing to storms being most likely at the end of the day with heavy rain, flooding, and even some hail as the main storm concerns. The hail threat remains low, but hail will still be possible through the early evening.

CANON CITY: High: 83; Low: 61. Warm and muggy with strong to severe storms in the afternoon and early evening. Flooding and heavy rain are the primary storm risks today, but quarter size hail will also be possible at times.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 47. Mild and muggy today with strong storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain, lightning, and flooding are going to be our main storm threats today, but isolated hail could also fall in the afternoon. Hail threats are low and sizes would likely be at or below 1 inch.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Mild and muggy today with strong to severe storms likely in the afternoon and evening hours. As storms move off the mountains they could grow strong quickly with heavy rain and flooding as our main risks, but hail at or under 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Warm and muggy with areas of rain in the morning followed by strong to severe storms at the end of the day. Storms are most likely to move east of El Paso and Pueblo counties after 6 or 7 pm tonight, and they could still be very strong through the evening hours. Heavy rain and some localized flooding is the main storm concern, with any hail risk fading as temperature drop in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Strong to severe storms are likely in the afternoon and early evening hours with heavy rain, flooding, and hail as the main storm risks. Hail threats are low today, but we could still see 1 inch sized stones in a few storms.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Heavy rain with flooding is the main concern in the Front Range, Rampart, Wet, and Sangre De Cristo mountains today, with a small threat for hail under 1 inch in diameter. Burn scar flooding is the highest storm risk today, so take care if you live near a burn scar like the Spring, Decker, or Junkins.

Extended Outlook:

Storms look strong to severe again on Friday with heavy rain and a small hail risk from the afternoon to the evening hours.

Storms will be more scattered over the weekend and more likely to stay in and around the mountains. Sunday is the 4th and we actually look pretty dry from Pueblo east into the plains, with just some scattered daytime and early evening storms in and around the mountains.

We'll be hotter next week with more storms during the afternoon.

