Snow expected tonight with slushy to snowy high elevation roads

Today’s Forecast:

Snow this morning fell as a few early flakes in Teller county, but most of the moisture has stayed up by Denver and the mountains west of the Mile High City.

We'll see rain and snow showers over the mountains this afternoon but we'll turn any rain to snow tonight. Snowfall will favor the mountains west of I-25 and some of the higher elevation areas of the Pikes Peak Region like Monument, Black Forest, Palmer Lake, and Woodland Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 45; Low: 29. We should stay cloudy and dry today but rain to snow showers are possible at the end of the day today before just snow falls tonight. We could see accumulation in the grassy areas of town, but the half-inch to one inch we're expecting will likely occur west of I-25 or up north closer to Briargate and then north to Monument.

PUEBLO: High: 53; Low: 33. Cloudy, dry, and cool today with a chance for rain showers this evening. Even if rain switches to snow tonight, we shouldn't get any snow accumulation in town.

CANON CITY: High: 52; Low: 35. Cloudy, breezy, and dry during the afternoon but rain could move in late today and transition to wet snow tonight. Accumulations in Canon City should stay at or under one inch, but heavier snow is possible west of town along Highway 50 and especially over the mountains in Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 24. A few early morning flakes fell today but we should stay dry until the end of the day. Rain to snow showers should move in at the end of the day and transition to snow overnight. We could see a wet 1 to 3 inches of snow tonight, with snowy to slushy roads that could impact the morning commute Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Dry and cloudy until the end of the day when a few rain to snow showers could move in off the mountains. We'll see more consistent snow tonight and there could be around 1 to 3 inches in Monument, Black Forest, and Palmer Lake. Snowy and slushy driving conditions are expected tonight, and we could see an impact for the early morning commute Wednesday depending on when the plows can clear the snow.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. WE should stay dry, cloudy, and breezy today with mild daytime temperatures. We should be dry tonight with any rain or snow happening well west in the mountains or northern I-25 corridor.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy, cloudy, and mild today with dry skies today and tonight. Snow is not expected overnight through this region.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow will start falling, some mixed with rain, this afternoon over the Sangres and Wet mountains. Accumulating snow is expected tonight over all our mountains, but mainly the Sangres, the mountains of Fremont County, and the Front Range from Teller/El Paso and up north to Idaho Springs. 4 to 8 inches are possible at the higher elevations of the Sangres, with 1 to 4 inches in the Wet Mountain Valley.

Extended Outlook:

We will see another round of rain and snow Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Thursday we should see rain and snow move in with areas of thunder from the afternoon through the overnight hours. From Friday through next Monday we'll have scattered rain and snow chances.

