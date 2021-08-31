Record-breaking heat likely today

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for another day of heat in southern Colorado!

A ridge of high pressure is going to push highs into the 90s and a few triple digits this afternoon with record heat likely in Colorado Springs.

Air Quality alerts are in effect today until 10 pm in both El Paso and Teller Counties. Heat driven ozone is the primary factor here with wildfire smoke staying fairly elevated pic.twitter.com/G65Br51Feb — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) August 31, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 94; Low: 61. Hot and dry today with hazy skies and wildfire smoke elevated through the sky. Current record temperatures for today are 94 degrees set back in 1985. Air quality alerts are in effect through 10 pm tonight due to heat-driven ozone.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 61. Very hot today for Pueblo, but we still want you to come out to the fair for KOAA day! Admission is only $2 and we'll have our whole KOAA team out all day. The current record for today is 101 set back in 1985.

CANON CITY: High: 97; Low: 65. Hot and hazy with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 84; Low: 55. Warm and smoky today with dry skies and light afternoon winds. Air quality alerts are in effect through 10 pm tonight due to heat-driven ozone.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and hazy today with dry skies and light winds. Air quality alerts are in effect through 10 pm tonight due to heat-driven ozone.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with light winds and dry skies. Drink lots of water if you're working outside today!

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and breezy with hazy and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low:50s. Dry but a bit gusty and smoky across the mountains today with more hot afternoon conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Monsoonal moisture moves back into Colorado from Wednesday through the start of the weekend, so expect cooler weather and rain!

Wednesday we'll see afternoon rain in the mountains with late day and evening storms in the I-25 corridor and plains. We should get more daytime thunderstorms on Thursday with less moisture to work with by Friday and Saturday. We'll be cooler into the end of the week with hotter air by early next week.

