Rain and snow tonight leads into a chilly Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and snow will move south tonight across the plains and over the mountains as a cold front drops in from the north.

Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight, so rain will change to snow quickly in the plains below 7,000 feet. The change will start first in El Paso County after 4 pm.

Snow totals look best west of I-25 where easterly winds create upslope snow and boost totals overnight. Anyone generally along or east of I-25 should expect an inch or less of snowfall.

Some of the best snow accumulation could fall tonight from Fort Carson south to Penrose, down to Florence and across the eastern slopes of the Wet Mountains and down farther towards Walsenburg.

Warm roads from Saturday could turn icy overnight as the temperature drops and rain turns to snow across the plains.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Snow will end early Sunday morning across the I-25 corridor with cold air lingering through the afternoon.

Be sure and watch for icy sidewalks and roads early Sunday morning as temperatures overnight could turn wet or snowy spots into ice.

We will see the sun break out through the morning with daytime temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 38. Rain will turn to snow late this afternoon as temperatures drop below freezing through the evening. Precipitation will start as rain across town below 7,000 feet (Monument Hill area) but turn to snow entirely after 6 pm. Accumulations won't really stack up until tonight when we get a southeasterly component to our winds. That upslope flow should put more snow on the west side of I-25 but still keep accumulations pretty light across town. Most of the city will see an inch or less of snow accumulation, but a surprise 2 to 3 inches will be possible on the southwest edge of town if conditions line up just right!

PUEBLO: Low: 26; High: 43. A cold and rainy evening is in store across Pueblo with rain turning to snow through the overnight hours. We won't see much snow accumulation until late tonight when the winds turn easterly and temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Pueblo should get an inch or less of snow accumulation with ice on the pavement a possibility as temperatures drop. Pueblo West has a chance of getting closer to 2 inches on the high end.

CANON CITY: Low: 26; High: 42. Cold and breezy tonight with rain turning to snow through the evening. A southerly shift in this system could provide a boost in snow accumulation for eastern Fremont County in areas like Canon City, Penrose, and Florence. Totals overnight still look like, but we could see a few spots get closer to 2, maybe 3 inches on the high end. Icy roads in the morning will still be a concern due to the freezing temperatures overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 38. Snow showers with freezing temperatures are expected tonight through early tomorrow morning. A southerly shift in this system will mean less snow accumulation across Teller County tonight. We're expecting general accumulations of an inch or less across the county with snowier conditions east through Ute Pass when you get closer to Cascade and Manitou Springs. Any placement that does receive snow could get icy overnight, so be careful if you're driving tonight or tomorrow morning.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 17; High: 38. Snow showers and gusty winds are expected tonight with temperatures falling below freezing quickly through the evening. This system has shifted south away from Monument Hill, meaning snow accumulations look very light and may not happen till after midnight. We could see around an inch at maximum through the Tri-Lake area and Black Forest, but most new guidance says it'll be less than that through Sunday morning. Any roads that get snow tonight could turn icy in the evening, so be careful driving tonight and tomorrow morning.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Rain showers will fall across the plains through the early evening with a quick transition to snow in some areas generally west of Bent County. This system will place most of the rain and snow west of the plains along the I-25 corridor. We'll still get pretty cold tonight with road temperatures dropping near freezing by Sunday morning along Highway 50. There could be a few icy spots through early Sunday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s. Gusty winds and rain turning to snow will be the main forecast story tonight in the southern I-25 corridor. We'll see rain at first but rain should turn to snow after 10 pm tonight. Easterly winds after midnight should help produce snow accumulations with totals generally around 1 inch along I-25 and 2 inches west of the interstate. We could see higher totals on the east side of the Wet Mountains in places like Rye or Colorado City.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Snow showers with gusty winds will fall tonight through early Sunday morning, but most of the snow accumulation will occur on the east side of the Wet Mountains and the Sangre De Cristos. We could see slick and icy spots through Sunday morning as road temperatures fall.

Extended Outlook:

A warming trend will take over starting Monday and lasting through the middle of next week!

We'll see sunshine with high temperatures in the 50s Monday with a few 60s across the plains by Tuesday!

A series of cool fronts will hit at the end of next week and we'll be watching a rain to snow chance Friday and Saturday.

