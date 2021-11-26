Outstanding afternoon weather in store for Black Friday shopping!

Today’s Forecast:

Black Friday shoppers rejoice, the weather looks amazing when you're grabbing those deals!

Sunshine, light winds, and well above average temperatures will dominate the forecast today.

Highs will be in the 60s across the plains with 50s across the mountains. We'll stay dry today with very low fire danger.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 65; Low: 34. Sunny skies, light winds, and above-average temperatures through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 68; Low: 27. Calm and sunny today with very warm temperatures for late November.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 35. Sunny and very warm today with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 55; Low: 28. Mostly sunny and cool through the afternoon with light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and dry today with light winds and cool daytime temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Light winds with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny and warm across the mountains today with dry skies and fairly light winds.

Extended Outlook:

A cold front will pass through the plains early Saturday morning with gusty winds and dry skies. We'll see temperatures fall back to highs in the 50s across the plains and upper 40s in the mountains.

Warm and dry weather is in the forecast through the start of next week with highs in the 60s over the plains through Sunday and Monday. We have no rain or snow through all of next week's forecast.

