Follow Live: News5 tracks the extreme wind event

A dangerous wind storm is forecast across southern Colorado today. You can watch here on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app or here:

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our streaming channel available for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

Videos sent in from viewers around the state:

8:30 AM Update: A squall warning is in place for northern El Paso County

Snow Squall Warning for northern El Paso County. Low visibility for strong winds and snow pic.twitter.com/Sk4cbp9a35 — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 15, 2021

8:20 AM Update: Squall moves through Monument

The snow squall hit Monument! Strong winds and low visibility over the hill pic.twitter.com/jqe13SfYYU — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 15, 2021

8:10 AM Update: The squall hit Woodland Park, thanks to Kenneth Wyatt for the video!

8:00 AM Update from CSPD and Fountain:

The Colorado Springs and Fountain Police Departments are on accident alert today, which means that in the case of a traffic accident, police should not be called to the scene if:



No one was injured or died

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors

Wreck did not damage any public property like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails,

It was not a hit and run

However, drivers should still agree to exchange information and report the incident individually to the police.

7:50 AM Update:

If you see semi-trucks on the road give them space! Sensors between Fort Carson and Aguilar are showing gusts between 45 and 70 mph, which is strong enough to tip over a semi.

7:34 AM Update: A thunderstorm warning has passed in Pueblo. Sensors are already reporting multiple 70 mph gusts just south of the city and all the way to Trinidad.

A snow squall across the central mountains has turned to rain as it hits I-25. As this rain evaporates, it's throwing down 60 to 75 mph winds.

Walsenburg and the Pueblo airport both registered a 74 mph wind gust after 7 am this morning.

The main story through the mid-afternoon and evening will be strong to damaging wind gusts out of the west.

We could see gusts in the 70 to 80 mph range at their maximum from the mountains through the plains today with even stronger winds in the mountains.

Resources:



___

Where to find News5:

