Hot with late day & evening thunderstorms

Flash Flood Watches are out in the western mountains today with hot and dry conditions expected across most of the eastern plains.

Storms today will be slow moving and scattered from the mountains and out into the Pikes Peak Region. Heavy rain and lightning are the main threats today with a few storms pushing out strong winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 50; Low: 25. Hot and dry for most of the day but late day and evening thunderstorms will be possible with heavy rain and lightning as our two main threats.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 30. Hot and likely staying dry today and tonight but a stray storm outflow from up near Colorado Springs or Canon City could still spark an evening thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: High: 50; Low: 30. Hot and dry for most of the day but late day showers and thunderstorms will be possible with locally heavy rain and lightning. Western and central Fremont County has the best chances for rain today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 55. Strong showers and thunderstorms at the end of the day and early this evening with heavy rain and lightning as our two main storm threats.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with showers and storms likely at the end of the day with lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain especially west near the mountains.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with dry skies for areas east of El Paso and Pueblo counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80/90s; Low: 50s. Hot with isolated storms possible from Walsenburg to Trinidad, but the best storm chances will stay out west in the Sangre De Cristos and San Luis Valley.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Flash flood watches are in the far western mountains of the San Juans, La Garitas, and some of the northern Sangres. Slow moving storms could produce local flash floods in the highlighted zones, but in our area flash flood concerns are lower for areas like the Wet Mountains and out near La Veta. Heavy rain and lighting are the main storm threats today.

Scattered mountain thunderstorms will be possible from the end of the week through the weekend but the next best chance for storms on I-25 occurs Saturday. We'll be hot and drier by the start of next week.

