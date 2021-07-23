Hot today with strong storms over the mountains and across the Pikes Peak Region

Today’s Forecast:

Another day with Flash Flood concerns over the mountains. We're going to see slow moving storms in the mountains that could drop heavy rain. The biggest concern is around burn scars, but also roads next to steep mountains where rock and mudslides are more likely pic.twitter.com/OyqgyPpTsI — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) July 23, 2021

More storms today in the high country, but we will likely see a few in the Pikes Peak Region and down by Trinidad.

Very hot air across the plains will result in widespread 90s for afternoon highs. Storms will be scattered across the mountains today, and flooding will be a concern from how slow storms will move.

A cold front will move through tonight that will bring strong winds from the north and keep a few thunderstorms going through the evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 91; Low: 62. Isolated and scattered late day and early evening storms after a very hot and dry early afternoon. Storms could be very strong this evening and there is a chance for severe weather with 1 inch hail and localized flooding as the biggest threats.

PUEBLO: High: 99; Low: 65. Very hot today and likely staying dry in the afternoon and overnight hours.

CANON CITY: High: 92; Low: 66. Hot and dry today with a low chance for storms in the region this evening. If they form, storms could be strong with heavy rain and lightning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 79; Low: 59. Scattered afternoon storms with stronger storms are possible through the early evening. 1 inch hail and heavy rain with flooding are the main storm threats this evening, and we'll probably see a lot of lightning.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot with isolated late day storms and the chance for strong to severe evening storms. If storms were to become strong to severe we'd see hail, heavy rain, and lightning as our main threats.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot again today and dry for the majority of the plains. Any storms today would be more likely near the Palmer Divide or Raton Mesa near Colorado Springs or Trinidad.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms are possible late today and early this evening, especially near Trinidad along the Raton Mesa. Hail, lightning, and heavy rain are the main storm risks today and tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. We have a lot of moisture and really good storm energy today that will lead to strong to severe thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flooding is the primary storm risk today, but hail up to 1 inch in size and lighting are the secondary risks, especially near the Sangre De Cristos and southern San Luis valley.

Extended Outlook:

Storms will be possible again on Saturday behind a cold front that moves through tonight. We'll be cooler tomorrow and storms will favor the mountains, Pikes Peak Region, and Raton Mesa. Storms become fewer and more isolated by Sunday and Monday with hot and dry weather in the middle of next week.

