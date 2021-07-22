Hot today with isolated mountain thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

Get ready for some classic summer heat and mountain thunderstorms today and tonight! We're going to see highs soar into the 90s and a few triple digits across the plains with 80s in the mountains. Clouds will help shield us from heat at the end of the day, but mostly in and around the mountains.

Storm chances today are highest west of I-25 over the mountains. There exists a small chance of an isolated storm in El Paso and Fremont counties, but the mountains are much more likely to see rain today. Flooding concerns are highest in the La Garitas and San Juans.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 90; Low: 64. Hot today with a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon, but storm chances remain much higher west of town in the mountains.

PUEBLO: High: 97; Low: 65. Very hot and dry today with light winds and a muggy feel in the morning.

CANON CITY: High: 93; Low: 62. Isolated storms are possible in central Fremont County, especially over the mountains. Storm chances are low in Canon City, Penrose, and Florence today and we'll be pretty hot through the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 80; Low: 54. Warm and muggy with a small chance for isolated storms in the afternoon. Storm chances are better in southwest Teller county and then farther west into the Continental Divide.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Hot and muggy in the morning with a good chance of staying dry in the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 90/100s; Low: 60s. Very hot today with light winds and a muggy feel in the morning. We should stay dry through the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Isolated storms are likely west of Walsenburg and Trinidad in the mountains with hot & dry conditions along I-25.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Scattered storms develop in the afternoon and drift west through the daytime. Storms will be heaviest over the Continental Divide, San Juan, and La Garita mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Friday will be hotter and we'll see a better chance for thunderstorms over the mountains and out into the Pikes Peak Region. Pueblo and the plains east will likely stay dry tomorrow unless a stray storm outflow kicks something up in Pueblo county. Saturday we'll get a cool front in the morning with stronger storms behind the front in the afternoon.

Next week looks hotter and drier with only a couple of storms in the mountains near the Continental Divide.

