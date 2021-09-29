Cooler and wind today with rain and summit snow overnight

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast will get pretty active late today and tonight with areas of rain, thunder, and yes... snow!

We'll see a cold front move in from the north today with highs in the upper 60s by Denver, mid 70s in Colorado Springs, and 80 in Pueblo.

Scattered storms are possible along I-25 between 3 to 6 pm, but the bulk of our rain will show up tonight after 7 pm. There could be areas of heavy rain with lightning in Fremont, Pueblo, Teller, and El Paso counties overnight with lingering light showers and drizzle through early Thursday morning.

Snow will stick to the summits today but snow levels could lower into tree line overnight, especially on Pikes Peak.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 74; Low: 43. Sunny to start but clouds through the afternoon with isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3 to 6 pm. The bulk of our rain will show up tonight after 7 pm with areas of heavy rain possible through midnight. We could see light showers and drizzle into early Thursday morning.

PUEBLO: High: 80; Low: 47. Sunny in the morning with overcast skies through the afternoon. While isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon, most of the rain we'll see tonight arrives after 7 pm. We'll see areas of heavy rain and lightning overnight with light showers and drizzle possible through Thursday morning.

CANON CITY: High: 76; Low: 47. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon but the bulk of our rain comes tonight after 6 to 7 pm. We could see areas of heavy rain and lightning overnight with light rain and drizzle through early Thursday morning.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 62; Low: 32. Chilly and cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms from the afternoon to the overnight hours. Rain could be heavy at times with thunderstorms through the early evening. While we will likely get snow over several mountain summits at and above tree-line but none should fall down to Woodland Park or Cripple Creek.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Chilly and cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and heavier rain through the overnight hours. We could see plenty of heavy rain and lightning through the evening, but we won't get cold enough for snow. Light showers or drizzle are possible through early Thursday morning.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the plains east of El Paso and Pueblo counties today and tonight. There could be areas of heavy rain and lightning overnight, but not as much moisture is expected near the Kansas border as near I-25. We could see areas of light rain and drizzle through early Thursday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and cloudy today with scattered daytime thunderstorms and more rain through the evening. We could see areas of light rain through early Thursday morning.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Active day and night for the mountains with scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon and rain to snow overnight. Rain and thunderstorms could be heavy in the mountains around the Wets, Fremont, and Teller County. Snow will fall over the mountain summits and down to tree-line overnight, especially on the Sangres and over Pikes Peak.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday will be a drier day with early light rain or drizzle followed by the return of sunshine in the late afternoon. We should stay above freezing Thursday night but it will be really cold through Friday morning.

Rain will return Friday from the south with the heaviest moisture expected south of Highway 50. We could see lingering showers through early Saturday morning with a drier looking Sunday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter