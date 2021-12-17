Chilly Saturday for last-minute Christmas shopping but warmer by Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Grab the heavy coat if you're going out tonight... we're gonna get COLD when the sun goes down!

Temperatures will fall into the low teens and single digits across southern Colorado with light winds and clear skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast:

Saturday is going to be chilly, dry, and sunny. You'll have pretty nice weather if you're running about buying last-minute Christmas gifts, but you'll want a hefty jacket for early in the morning.

The winds will be light and you will see dry skies if you're headed out west to ski or snowboard.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 9; High: 38. Clear and calm tonight with temperatures down near the single digits by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be chilly and dry with light winds and sunny skies.

PUEBLO: Low: 5; High: 40. Very cold tonight with clear skies and calm winds. Saturday looks a bit warmer under the sunshine with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: Low: 14; High: 41. Cold and clear tonight with calm winds. Saturday will be chilly with dry skies and sunny afternoon conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 6; High: 37. Clear and very cold tonight with lows in the single digits. Saturday will be cold and dry with sunny skies and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: >10; High: 30s. Clear and very cold tonight with lows in the single digits. We'll be cold tomorrow with sunny skies and light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s & 40s. Cold and clear tonight with temperatures down into the single digits and low teens. Saturday looks sunny and dry with chilly daytime conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Cold with light winds tonight and lows in the upper single digits. We'll be chilly Saturday with dry skies and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: Low: >10; High: 30s. Dry over the mountains after light snow through the north and northwest mountains today, but very cold through tomorrow morning. We'll be sunny and chilly tomorrow with dry skies lasting through the weekend.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday should be much warmer with highs back in the 50s across most of the plains and upper 40s across the mountains. We are going to stay dry along I-25 and west into the mountains from the weekend into the middle of next week.

A warming trend will move into Colorado from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will stay generally around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

We do see snow in the forecast across western Colorado on Thursday and then again for Christmas day. Unless you have travel west over the Continental Divide, you should stay dry here locally.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter