Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Police locate 5-year-old boy missing since 2022 in an Indiana home

Steven Bryan disappeared when he was 3 years old and was found safe with his mother, authorities said.
1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
AP
Police sirens are shown.
1697063903_lcO7QP.jpg
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 10, 2024

A boy who was reported missing almost two years ago was found safe in an Indiana home Tuesday.

The Mooresville Police Department first said Steven Bryan, a then-3-year-old boy, was missing on July 18, 2022, after the boy's father reported his disappearance. Steven was believed to be with his mother, Deborah Bryan, and her boyfriend, Caleb Blevins.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police located the boy alongside his mother and Blevins at a home in Bloomington.

RELATED STORY | US Marshals find 200 critically missing children during 6-week operation

The child was taken into protective custody and will be released to the Department of Child Services pending further investigation.

Police said Deborah Bryan was arrested for her interference with a custody warrant out of Morgan County and that more charges will be filed in the future for individuals who assisted her.

The Mooresville Police Department thanked Indiana State Police, the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center and the United States Marshals for their assistance during the lengthy investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App