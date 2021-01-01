Tyler Dumas is Realtime Editor for KOAA News5. The native Texan grew up near Houston before attending Texas State University where he studied Digital Media, Journalism, English Literature, and Sports Science.

Prior to making the move into the news business, Tyler taught high school English for a year outside of Austin. He now calls Colorado Springs home with his fiance, Krista, a fellow Texan who now teaches art at a local elementary school, and their dog Kiya, a Yellow Labrador mix.

Tyler is a lifelong outdoorsman and hunter. He enjoys spending time in the wild and pursuing game both big and small. The main draw the state of Colorado had for Tyler is the abundant opportunities to pursue large western game and the massive expanses of public land, which is not something abundantly available in the State of Texas. He is a dues-paying member of both the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Backcountry Hunters Anglers.

Tyler is also a roots music enthusiast and boasts a large collection of music and memorabilia, mainly focusing on folk, blues, country, and rock & roll. His favorite artists are folk troubadours Townes Van Zandt, John Prine, Todd Snider, and southern rockers, the Drive-By Truckers.

Tyler says his most memorable assignments are covering the numerous Colorado wildfires in the Summer of 2018, as well as the closing of an iconic record store in San Marcos, TX, which he covered while in college.

Contact Tyler via Email: tyler.dumas@koaa.com

Follow on social media: Twitter | Instagram

