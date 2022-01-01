Stephanie Hinojosa is a News Photojournalist for KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado.

The El Paso, Texas native graduated Cum Laude from The University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in Literature and a minor in Film. Prior to joining the news industry, Stephanie picked up six years of experience in filmmaking as a Director, Writer, Editor, and Producer for short films and music videos.

Her background in the film industry resulted in a connection in news to join ABC in El Paso as an intern. During her 5-month internship, Stephanie shadowed every position in the newsroom and found the role of a Photojournalist suited her skill set and personality.

She next worked KFOX/CBS4 as a morning Photojournalist and Production Assistant to develop her skills alongside some of the most talented reporters and crew in the region. Stephanie says the team is responsible for helping her develop a love for journalism, a love that has kept her on this course in her career.

"I absolutely love being a photojournalist. I feel like I am the eyes of the community, I am responsible for what they see, and they should always see the truth. This philosophy is what drives me to be better, to listen, and to grow."

Her most memorable assignment was covering the unearthing of the first-ever successfully composted body in Colorado. Just recently it became legal for one to choose to compost as form of burial in the state. The process takes about three months and in the end, there is no body, only soil. "I got to hold composted human remains in my hands, it was so moist and it did not smell at all, totally blew my mind! I wouldn’t mind dying in Colorado just to have my remains returned to the land as soil, it's about the same price if not cheaper than a common burial, so why not?"

Stephanie is a huge cinephile who loves going to the movies alone. Some of her favorite films at this moment are Titane, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Hereditary, and Phantom Thread. "Currently I am reading Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner, the lead singer of the indie band, Japanese Breakfast. It’s a memoir, even though she’s 33 years old. It takes guts to release a memoir at such a young age but it’s a best seller and so far, I can see why. Some of my favorite books are How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones, 1Q84 by Hakuri Murakami, Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez."

What she likes about Colorado is how nice everyone is here. That is one thing she appreciates the most, not being from here and learning how accepting everyone is. "I also love how every time you walk out of your front door and look west, you’re hit with the most insane view of the mountains, no matter where you are!"

Contact Stephanie:

Email: stephanie.hinojosa@koaa.com

Twitter:

