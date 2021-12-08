You Can Stay In The Grinch’s Cave For Just $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If 2021 has you relating more to the Grinch than the merry Whos in Whoville, here is some good news: You can fully immerse yourself in your Grinchdom by renting a night’s stay in the Grinch’s famous cave (Max the dog not included).

Yes, while the Grinch may be fictional, this carefully curated cave is not. Created by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and vacation rental company Vacasa, this 5,700-square-foot “cave” is decked out to look exactly like the Grinch’s adobe. From his organ piano to his bookcases to his cozy Grinch slippers to Max’s doggie bed, this multilevel house looks exactly like the setting of the Grinch’s house in 2018’s animated “Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch” film.

In honor of the holiday spirit and what prices were the year that Dr. Seuss’s iconic book was first released (1957), a night’s stay at the Grinch’s cave costs just $20 a night!

There is a catch though: The cave is located in Boulder, Utah, and can only be accessed by an SUV that is a crossover or larger. And the rental company says that 4-wheel drive is definitely a plus.

And just like the real Grinch in the movie, if you don’t bring food and drinks with you, you’re going to have to venture a long way into town to find sustenance. So, guests are encouraged to bring all necessary supplies with them unless they have a dog they can hook a sleigh onto like the Grinch.

The remote “Mount Crumpit” location also has no internet or cable access, so guests have to make their own entertainment, preferably by scheming ways to steal Christmas.

You can take a 3-D tour of the Grinch vacation rental here. Sadly, the Grinch cave is fully booked for this holiday season, but if you’re still craving a vacation that is filled with holiday movie magic, you might consider staying at Kevin McAllister’s home. The “Home Alone” house will soon be available on Airbnb for guests who want to spend a night at the actual house where the movie was filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, Airbnb is making a donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital in honor of this once-in-a-lifetime vacation opportunity.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.