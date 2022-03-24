Toronto Blue Jays trade Grichuk and cash to Colorado Rockies for Tapia

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto.

Grichuk, 30, hit .241 with 22 homers and 81 RBIs last season. Grichuk has appeared in 883 Major League games across eight seasons for St. Louis (2014-17) and Toronto (2018-21), slashing .245/.293/.473 over his career with 156 home runs and 439 RBI, according to the Rockies.

He hit 20-plus home runs in each of his last five seasons with the exception of the shortened 2020 campaign.

From The Six to the Mile High City...



Welcome to Colorado, Randal Grichuk! pic.twitter.com/pvzGfDtSUQ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) March 24, 2022

Tapia, 28, hit .273 with 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 133 games. He was signed by Colorado as a non-drafted international free agent on May 28, 2011.

Pinto, 19, signed by Colorado as a non-drafted international free agent on July 2, 2019. He was named the MVP of the Dominican Summer League and earned Minor League All-Star honors at second base in 2021, which was his first professional season.