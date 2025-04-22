WATCH LIVE: San Antonio FC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News5 is the proud southern Colorado home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks!
We will be streaming all non-nationally exclusive Switchbacks FC matches on our mobile app, connected TV apps, and website for Southern Coloradans to enjoy.
The Colorado Springs Switchbacks are on the road taking on San Antonio FC on Wednesday. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Watch live below, or use these instructions on how to watch.
WATCH: San Antonio FC vs Switchbacks FC
