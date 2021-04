COLORADO SPRINGS — A pair of undefeated rivals faced off Tuesday night at Pine Creek high school.

The Eagles hosted No. 1 Palmer Ridge in 5A/4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference game.

The Bears, once again, showing their dominance with a straight set win (3-0).

Pine Creek will travel to Rampart on Thursday for their next game, while Palmer Ridge will have the rest of the week off as the prepare for a big showdown with Cheyenne Mountaun.