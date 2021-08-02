Why you should visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we continue to dive into the Summer Olympics, it’s worth looking at all of the galleries at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. From the outside, you may be impressed with the museum’s diamond shape panels. The building is designed to reflect the image of an athlete in motion. And on the inside, the stories of many historic athletes live on.

With over 450 artifacts, the museum has a lot to offer through a variety of galleries. Each gallery represents the different stories of Team USA and some galleries even date back with stories from the ancient Olympics, taking place in 776 B.C. in Greece. Many of the galleries are interactive and allow each guest to use their pass to create their own unique experience, whether that is focusing on Winter or Summer Olympics, or learning about the history of the Olympics. The tour guides at the museum are happy to show you around.

“Well, I’m one of the many tour guides. We all are excellent tour guides. I’m very fortunate to have this job. I love doing it. I love showing people around. If you’re interested in a tour you can come to the museum and we’ll sign you up for a tour or you can login online,” said Gary Heaston, History tour guide at U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

The museum cost over 91 million dollars to complete but the project was underway long before it opened its doors in July of 2020.

“It goes back 20 years ago. I give credit to Dick Celeste. He’s been the man who really kind of, I think got the ball rolling. He is a former college president at Colorado College and he kind of spear-headed us,” said Heaston.

In addition to the tours, the museum will continue to offer a membership option because there is a lot to do all year round. The museum plans to continue to offer Olympian and Paralympian “meet and greets,” along with other events as the year progresses.

So come on out and visit the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum right here in your backyard. Heaston says he would be more than happy to take you on a tour.

