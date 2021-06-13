Two-time Paralympian uses his platform to inspire others

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tyler “TC” Carter started skiing at the age of 8 years old. He developed a passion for the sport early but not without having to overcome an obstacle that he has almost always known.

At only a year old, TC lost his right leg below the knee. But he hasn’t let this slow him down. Instead, he has proven that he is an elite athlete who can overcome adversity. TC is a two-time Paralympian in Alpine Skiing and he’s currently training for the Beijing 2022 Olympics. He gets to the gym well before 6 in the morning and really caters his life around his sport. When he’s not training, he works at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum. He says his second passion is sharing his story, in the hopes that he can inspire others.

“There’s some days I don’t want to do it, but to be honest, I know there’s a lot of people that have helped me on this journey. There's a lot of people that I try to be a role model for, you know, really promote being healthy and active. I don’t want to let them down. Obviously, I want to go out and win a medal, I want to do well and represent our country, but there’s a lot more to it,” said Carter.

“Skiing for me has always been a fun experience, something, kind of a sense of freedom and going out and trying to go as fast as possible, it’s pretty cool. It’s something that I enjoy maybe not everyone does. I’m definitely a little crazy but everyone has their hobbies and interests and mine just happens to be throwing myself down mountains,” said Carter.

TC also gives back to communities through nonprofit work. His biggest goal is to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. But not without a little bit of balance. TC says he is a big fan of ice cream, which is good for the soul.

TC is a big Captain America fan and in his Instagram Bio, he does refer to himself as 1- legged Captain America. As he continues to be a role model for those who wish to play sports and live a healthy life, we will be rooting for him here in Colorado Springs.

