Olympic and Paralympic Museum celebrates "National Olympic and Paralympic Day,"; inspires youth with wheelchair basketball

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just days out from the Tokyo Olympics, and June 23rd is national U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Day. And to celebrate, the Olympic and Paralympic Museum lead a sport demonstration in the museum’s plaza.

A group of Team USA athletes spent the day teaching local youth how to play wheelchair basketball. The youth were able to learn all about the importance of teamwork and the demanding work that goes into playing sports from former Olympians, Hunter Kemper, a 4-time Triathlon Olympian, Dartanyon Crockett, a 2x bronze medalist in Para judo, and many more. They also learned the importance of Paralympics from Abby Farrell, University of Illinois Fighting Illinois women’s wheelchair basketball player. The day was filled with sweat, fun, and Team USA values.

“These kids are learning about the Olympic and Paralympic values, right. The Olympic values of friendship, and respect, and excellence, and the Paralympic values of determination, inspiration, courage, and equality. It doesn’t get old, right, to teach these kids about the Olympic and Paralympic values. It’s for everyone, to learn and grow, and to basically appreciate fair play," said Hunter Kemper, a four-time Olympian in Triathlon.

The museum's demonstration is the start of several events and demonstrations, the Olympic and Paralympic Museum plans to host this summer in preparation of the Tokyo games. Stick with News5 for updates on all of these events.

