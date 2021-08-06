Locals host an Olympic watch party; Chelimo wins the Bronze

COLORADO SPRINGS — Locals gathered for Friday morning’s watch party to cheer on Paul Chelimo who competed in the 5000-meter finals. The watch party has a special host, 2016 Olympian Shadrack Kipchirchir and his wife, Elvin Kibet. The morning was surrounded by guests who all shared in on the Olympic spirit.

American Distance Project and U.S. World Class Army Program and Olympian guests included Augustus Maiyo, Haron Lagat, Elkanah Kibet, Mikey Brannigan, a 2016 Paralympian in the 1500 meter and Gold medalist, and Colonel Sean Ryan, U.S. World Class Army Program coach.

Chelimo is a silver medalist from Rio in 2016, where he finished second in the second of two heats in 13 minutes, 30.15 seconds.

And he was able to add to his medal count, finishing the 5000-meter race in 3rd place and leaving with the Bronze medal. His wife Brenda Chelimo said she is proud of her husbands and looks forward to his return to the United States.

