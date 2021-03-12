Menu

No. 23 Colorado holds off Cal 61-58 in Pac-12 quarterfinals

John Locher/AP
Colorado head coach Tad Boyle speaks with his players at at timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against California in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 1:06 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 03:06:29-05

LAS VEGAS - — Evan Battey scored 15 points and No. 23 Colorado shook off a sluggish start to beat California 61-58 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

The Buffaloes and Bears had a long wait after the two previous games went through three overtimes, setting up a true Pac-12 after dark game.

They played like it was Pac-12 shooting after dark once the game started, combining to miss 36 shots in the first half.

Colorado finally got a few to fall, using a 15-3 run to go up 11, and withstood a late Cal run to close out a more-difficult-than-expected win over the tournament’s No. 11 seed.

