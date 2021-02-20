Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
One-on-one with Troy Renck: Recap George Paton's selects from 2021 NFL Draft
National Sports
Osaka wins 4th Grand Slam title...NHL goes to Tahoe
DeRozan leads Spurs to 119-109 win, ending Nuggets' streak
Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0
Saad scores twice, Avalanche rout Sharks 7-3
Landeskog's OT goal propels Avalanche to 3-2 win over Ducks
Jokic scores 31, Nuggets rally to beat Suns 130-126 in OT
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
Washington snaps 8-game skid, topples Colorado 84-80
Jokic scores 27 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Thunder 119-101
Landeskog scores 200th goal, Avalanche rout Blues 8-0
Jokic, Nuggets hold off Curry, Warriors for 114-104 win
Wright sets program record for assists, Colorado beats Cal
Sundqvist, Binnington help Blues open with 4-1 win over Avs
Durant scores 34, Nets charge back from 18 down, top Nuggets
Floyd Little, Syracuse and Broncos great, dies at 78
Melvin Gordon 107 yards shy of 1,000 in 1st season in Denver
Texas overcomes Ehlinger injury, routs Colorado 55-23
Youth leads Kings past Nuggets, 125-115
Pueblo South's Barbee finds right fit at Texas State
Dorrell and Broussard earn Pac-12 Coach and Player of the Year honors
Air Force will play at Navy on Sept. 11 in 2021
Air Force set to battle Army with 49th CIC Trophy on line
Air Force to meet Army at Globe Life Field in 2021-2022
Mettling with greatness
Affiliated minors shrink to 120 teams
Monte Morris agrees to 3-year, $27M extension with Nuggets
Rockies don't offer contract to oft-injured OF David Dahl
Wright's 24 points leads Colorado over Kansas State 76-58
Colorado-USC canceled by COVID cases; Buffs book SDSU
Wright leads Colorado over South Dakota 84-61
Air Force prepares for Thanksgiving showdown with in-state rival Rams
Denver hands Tagovailoa first loss with 20-13 win over Miami
Nuggets finishing deal with Pelicans for Hampton
Nuggets take Arizona big man Zeke Nnaji at No. 22 in draft
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever: Helmet Stickers (Week 6 Honors)
Top of his game: CU's Broussard shines after 2 knee injuries
Air Force eyes first CIC Trophy since 2016
Palmer Ridge football program out two weeks due to COVID-19
Arenado, Gordon each win 8th Gold Glove; Betts gets 5th
Rockies decline $12M option for infielder Daniel Murphy
Air Force prepares for Boise State showdown Saturday