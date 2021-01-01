The Athletic Department has a very unique and challenging mission of contributing to the preparation of tomorrow’s leaders. We do this by providing realistic leadership experience in an environment that is both mentally and physically challenging. Through athletic competition, we are able to prepare tomorrow’s warriors for challenges they will meet as commissioned officers in the Air Force. This “forged in fire” concept lays the fundamental foundation of courage, strength, and discipline that they will take with them as they become the defenders of our great nation.

Academy athletes have always been known as tremendous competitors and have consistently displayed commitment and dedication to ensure that they are ready to compete on game days. The life lessons learned on the “field of friendly strife” will prepare them to be future leaders for the Academy and the Air Force and our country. Go Falcons!