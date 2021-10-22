Friday Football Fever Week 9 preview

The 46th edition of the Cannon Game down at Dutch Clark Stadium in Pueblo will be Game of the Week for Week 9 of Friday Football Fever.
The top 10 3A match-up between Pueblo South & Pueblo East will have major playoff implications as the winner takes control of the 3A Southern League standings.
South leads the overall series 42-19-2 and the Cannon Game series 32-13. The Colts have won seven of the past 10 meetings.
News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.
Friday Football Fever - Week 9 Schedule
Thursday
FINAL: Mesa Ridge 14, Rampart 6
FINAL: Pueblo West 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 30
Friday
Montrose vs. Air Academy
Manitou Springs vs. Woodland Park
Harrison vs. Sand Creek
Heritage vs. Palmer Ridge
Cannon Game: Pueblo South vs. Pueblo East
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Falcon
Widefield vs. Liberty
Legend vs. Doherty
Saturday
Fruita Monument vs. Coronado
Canon City vs. Pueblo Centennial
Pagosa Springs vs. The Classical Academy
Mitchell vs. Discovery Canyon
Pueblo County vs. Pueblo Central
Peyton vs. Banning Lewis Academy
Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans.
Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever.
