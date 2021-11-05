Friday Football Fever preview (Week 11 & playoffs)

We are in the final week of the regular season for the 3A classification, but for most teams suiting up on Friday night, it's time for one thing: playoffs.

No big game of the week this week for Friday Football Fever as we try to get as many highlights as we can for our Southern Colorado playoff teams.

News5 Sports will be live with a preview at 6 p.m., followed by full coverage in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Friday Football Fever - Week 11/Playoffs Schedule

Thursday

FINAL: Sierra 8, Discovery Canyon 56

FINAL: Harrison 58, Mitchell 16

Friday

4A Playoffs: Cheyenne Mountain vs. Golden

Durango vs. Sand Creek

Pueblo South vs. Pueblo County

Canon City vs. Pueblo Central

4A Playoffs: Denver South vs. Mesa Ridge

4A Playoffs: Skyline vs. Vista Ridge

2A: Playoffs: Northfield vs. The Classical Academy

Saturday

4A Playoffs: Vista PEAK Prep vs. Pueblo West

2A Playoffs: La Junta vs. Resurrection Christian

1A Playoffs: Monte Vista vs. Florence

1A Playoffs: Peyton vs. Centauri

8-man Playoffs: Pikes Peak Christian vs. Vail Christian

8-man Playoffs: Calhan vs. Akron

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU the fans. We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

Join us on KOAA-TV during News5 at 10 p.m. for Friday Football Fever. KOAA News5 can also be found across all popular streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV.

