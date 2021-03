PITTSBURGH — On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they added some running back depth.

Falcon alum Kalen Ballage signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, his 4th team since being drafted into the NFL in 2018.

Ballage spent most of the 2020 season with the Chargers, taking 88 carries for 290 yards with three touchdowns.

He also spent time with the New York Jets & the Miami Dolphins.